VTHS freshman wins Poetry Out Loud

Vernon. Leanna Mentone (right), a freshman at Vernon Township High School, won the 10th Annual Poetry Out Loud Competition at Vernon Township High School this month with her recitation of John Keats classic “La Belle Dame Sans.” Amanda Solar (center) won second place with her recitation of “Discrimination” by Kevin Rexroth. Allura Insetta (left), won third place with “I, Too” by Langston Hughes. Honorable Mentions were awarded to Sidney Sparta, Alex Keating, Hannah Kolonoski, James Loggie and Ethan Lubeck. The winner will represent VTHS at the Regional Competition at MAYO Performing Arts Center in Morristown.