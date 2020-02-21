VTHS grad talks to English class

Heather Morris, a Vernon Township High Schools’ class of 2015, recently graduated from SUNY, College of Environmental Science and Forestry and interned for several summers with the Department of Fish, Game and Wildlife in many states.

She spoke to Marianne Longchamp’s English classes at VTHS about her college experiences, her passion for conservation, wildlife and the planet.

Upon graduation, Heather and a friend thru-hiked the entire Appalachian Trail this past summer and the experience was life-changing for her. She has accepted a position as a Conservation Educator for the Peregrine Fund at the World Center for Birds of Prey in Idaho and will be leaving New Jersey in March.