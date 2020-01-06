VTHS plans Parent Tech Night

Vernon Township High School will host a Parent Tech Night featuring Detective Tom Laird of Sussex County Prosecutor's office on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Vernon Township High School from 7-9 p.m. Laird will be presenting “Not My Child: What EVERY Parent Needs to Know about Cyberbullying, Sexting and the Law" Other topics to be presented include Keeping Children Safe Online, Managing Your Child's Phone Use and Balancing Screen Time. This is an adult-only presentation as some sensitive information will be discussed. Childcare is available for children aged 5-11. Pre-register at. http://bit.ly/VTHStechparent20