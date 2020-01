Vernon. The Vernon Township SCA will hold its Bingo fundraiser on Friday, Feb. 7 in the Vernon Township High School Cafeteria. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and calling will start at 7:30 p.m. Admission will cost $6 with additional board at $4 each. There will be comoplimentary coffee, tea and snocks provided. Food will be available for purchase. Participants must be at least 18 years old.