Vernon. Vernon Township High School sophomore band student Wesley Sanders was accepted to the 2020 NJ All State Wind Ensemble. Sanders had to survive several auditions against students from the entire state for acceptance into the New Jersey All State Band, placing second overall on tuba within the state. The New Jersey All State Band Concert will take place at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 33 p.m.