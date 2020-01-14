VTHS students attend female STEM conference

A group of girls from Vernon Township High were invited to attend Women In Stem Career Day at Sussex County Community College, along with their science teacher Hollyce Schoepp and accompanied by math teacher, Samantha Kabe.

They joined over 200 other females for a full-day immersion into science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

Attendees got the opportunity to rotate through four different hands-on engineering activities led by engineer mentors from Johnson & Johnson, Thorlabs and Picatinny Arsenal. The goal was to expose the girls to STEM fields, build confidence in their abilities to participate in STEM, and introduce them to relatable and accessible STEM role models.

This event was an attempt to close the gender gap in technology success for women in tech by raising awareness of their importance and value in STEM based careers.