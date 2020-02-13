VTHS students create Green Team

Students at Vernon Township High School, with the help and support of Cara Brown, a science teacher at VTHS, has founded a new chapter of the Green Team.

This environmental club is a student-run organization focusing on making the school more eco-friendly and introducing the benefits of sustainability both in and outside the classroom. Their slogan is “Think Globally, Work Locally.”

The students want to use their voice to make a difference, spread awareness about global and local environmental problems including climate change, and encourage sustainable practices now in order to make life better for future generations.

Currently, Vernon Township High School is participating in the, Trex Plastic Film Recycling Challenge. Students and faculty will be able to deposit clean and dry plastic bags in order to help VTHS compete against other schools as well as keep plastics out of landfills and oceans.

The Green Team hopes to encourage more of their peers and family members to generate less waste and recycle more in order to reduce the plastic that is being put into our oceans. Plastic thrown into landfills contaminates the soil and groundwater with harmful chemicals and microorganisms. However, the effects of marine pollution caused by plastic are immeasurable. Currently, studies show that around 12.7 million tons of plastic waste are being washed into the ocean every year.