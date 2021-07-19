VTSD receives $350K grant

The Vernon Township School District has received a $350,000 21st Century Life and Careers grant that will be used at Glen Meadow Middle School.

Superintendent Karen D’Avino and Assistant Superintendent Charles McKay announced the grant at the July 15 Board of Education meeting.

McKay said it will be used for Glen Meadow after-school programs to help economically disadvantaged students, students with disabilities, or any student that is struggling academically.

The grant covers programs that will run during the 2021-22 school year and a summer program in July 2022.

McKay said there will be a farming program that will be tied into a farm at Glenwood Mountain.

“We are working with the family there so they will bring some programs to the students as well,” he said.

McKay said other programs will allow students to build robots, work in a team environment, and there will be programs for both parents and students. There may be programs about parental involvement, absenteeism, and socio-emotional learning.

The opportunities afforded by the grant will be offered to all Glen Meadow families.

The district had applied for the grant at least two other previous times without success.

“This is a really big deal,” McKay said. “It’s really a nice grant, and I’m delighted that we won.”