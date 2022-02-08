Wallkill Valley’s Georgia Wheeler received one of four statewide art awards

Georgia Wheeler, a sophomore at Wallkill Valley sophomore, won a Merit Award at the Emerging Artists: 2021-2022 show on Jan. 30 sponsored by the Art Administrators of New Jersey and Kean University.

She was one of four merit award winners. She received a monetary award and now has the opportunity to submit her portfolio for further prizes.

Her teacher is Amy Fairweather. In the Emerging Artists: 2020-2021 show last year, another of Fairweather’s students, Kristina Leonard, won a merit award for her work “Tracks to the Unknown.”

The Emerging Artist Exhibit presents art work produced by students who are studying art in high schools throughout New Jersey. The works are judged and awards of merit and honorable mention are presented to student-artists.

Award recipients are eligible to submit a portfolio of images and compete in the Art Administrators’ Achievement Award program in which one student will be selected to receive an additional cash recognition and a Governor’s Award in the spring. This year’s show includes work from 25 students from 21 high schools across the state.

For more information about the exhibition, visit emergingartistsexhibition2022.weebly.com/program.html.