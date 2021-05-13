Walter Cleary III resigns from Sussex Borough Council

Sussex. The Sussex Borough Council on May 4 accepted the resignation of the council President, Walter Cleary III, who has moved to Florida, then elected Councilman Mario Poggi to take his place.

Mayor Edward Meyer thanked Cleary for his years of service to the borough.

“We wish him well on his retirement in Florida and hope he catches a lot of fish,” Meyer said.

Poggi called Cleary a smart member of the council when it came to dealing with the parks and the Department of Public Works.

Councilman Robert Holowach nominated Poggi as council president and the measure passed in a 3-0-1 vote, with Poggi abstaining.