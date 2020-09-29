Wantage hosts tire turn-in and paper shred day on Oct. 10

Wantage. Wantage Township will hold its annual tire turn-in day and paper shred event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 10. Residents are asked to collect discarded tires from their properties and turn them in at the Wantage Township Municipal Building, 888 State Route 23, on that day. The turn-in is limited to eight car or light truck tires. A paper shred event will be held in conjunction with the tire day. This event is open to Wantage Township residents only. There is no charge. The event is sponsored by Wantage’s Clean Communities Program.