Wantage will draft a noise ordinance

The Wantage Township Committee plans to develop a noise ordinance after several residents complained about loud music coming from a local business near Oil City Road.

Township attorney Glenn Kienz gave the committee a draft ordinance at last Thursday’s Township Committee meeting but advised against putting it up for a first reading until the committeemen had a chance to look it over. “I think this noise ordinance does what you’re looking for,” Kienz said. “We narrowed it down to a nuisance.”

The music emanating from Skylands Craft Beer and Wine Garden at night brought residents to previous township committee meetings. On Oct. 8, the committee took comments on the subject.

At that time, Skylands owner Doug Thomson invited discussion, which ensued after the meeting between him and the neighbors.

“Sunday and last weekend were really good for us,” Oil City Road resident Donna Tomczyk said. “You could hear it a little bit and that was fine, but it wasn’t in your face.”

Committeeman Ronald Bassani said he had gone to Skylands and talked to Thomson, who said he was going to move the tent so the music faces a different direction. Thomson also plans to stop at 9 p.m. instead of 10 p.m., Bassani said.

Skylands’ schedule for last weekend showed bands ending at 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 7 p.m. on Sunday.

MaryJo Vroegindewey said she was concerned that the business may be sold. “If it does get sold and we don’t have that kind of assurance or protection, we’re back up the creek again,” she said.

The committee began discussing the ordinance at its Sept. 24 meeting. Kienz said noise ordinances could be tricky. “Based on the comments that we talked about, this addresses the issues,” he said.