Warwick Valley FBLA honors heroes in ‘Our Valiant Veterans: Conquering the Impossible’

During the pandemic, frontline workers went to work every day knowing the risks. Signs across America went up in appreciation with the message “Heroes Work Here.”

Members of the Wallkill Valley Regional High School chapter of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) concluded that remembering frontline heroes should not take away from the valiant heroes who have served or continue to serve in the armed forces. The result is “Our Valiant Veterans: Conquering the Impossible,” a collaborative effort between the Wallkill Valley FBLA and the town councils of their school’s four sending districts — Hamburg, Hardyston, Franklin, and Ogdensburg — as well as veteran associations in Sussex County.

FBLA chapter chairs Brian Hall and Annalisa Caldera presented the 2020-21 FBLA Partnership with Business project proposal at the town councils’ Zoom meetings. The project was met with support:

● Hardyston Township did not have a scheduled 2021 Memorial Day ceremony. Brian and Annalisa presented the veteran recognition signs at the town council meeting. The signs were then displayed at the municipal building.

● The Borough of Ogdensburg held a Memorial Day ceremony, and Brian and Annalisa explained the project to those in attendance. The recognition signs were displayed at the Ogdensburg Fire Department.

● Hamburg and Franklin townships are interested in promoting the project in November for Veterans’ Day because of current pandemic challenges.