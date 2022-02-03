Water/sewer rates to go up in Sussex Borough

Sussex Borough water and sewer users will feel their wallets lighten beginning in February, since the borough council on Jan. 18 approved raising the utility’s rates.

Water rates will increase to 1.19 centers per gallon and a minimum of $168.23 per Equivalent Dwelling Unit (EDU). The current rates, established in January 2019, were 1.14 cents per gallon and a $161.76 minimum per EDU.

The borough’s sewer rates will increase to 1.07 cents per gallon with a minimum of $150.43 per EDU, up from 1.03 cents per gallon and a minimum of $144.64 minimum per EDU. Transmission fees will increase to 1.89 cents per gallon, up from 1.81 cents per gallon. Both current rates were set in January 2019.

There was no public comment on the measure, which passed in a 3-2 vote. Councilmen Charles Fronheiser and Nick Holowach voted against it.

The council was forced to raise rates because of an erosion of the utility’s fund balance that could have resulted in insolvency. Borough auditor Thomas Ferry had recommended an increase of 4 percent.

The borough’s sewer and utility debt also totals about $8.3 million.