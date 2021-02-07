Wayne Dunn and Spencer Arnold are school board’s new president and vice president

Wantage. Wayne Dunn succeeds Bill Kehoe as president of the High Point Regional High School Board of Education after he was unanimously approved on Jan. 5 at the annual reorganization meeting.

Dunn was nominated by school board member Debbie Anderson.

Board member Gayle Tidona nominated Spencer Arnold, who graduated from High Point in in 2016 and began his term in January 2020, to vice president.

He was elected by a 7-1 margin. Kehoe voted against him citing his lack of experience.

Arnold abstained from voting for himself.

“I’m pleased that Gayle Tidona nominated him,” Anderson said. “She understands having that position with little experience. She did a fine job.”