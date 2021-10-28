We asked the candidates: What are the most pressing issues, and how would you address them?

The Advertiser-News South asked candidates in the competitive race for Franklin Borough Common Council and Sussex County Commissioner to submit a statement of 400 words that includes their response to the question: What are the most pressing issues facing the borough, or county, and how would you address them?’

Franklin Borough

In Franklin, four candidates are competing for two open seats, each for a three-year term. Running are:

Rachel Heath, Republican

Shane Hrbek, A New Perspective

Gilbert J. Snyder, Republican (did not submit statement)

Patricia N. Rowett, Democrat (did not submit statement)

Sussex County

There are two open county commissioner seats, each with a three-year term:

Republican Dawn Fantasia is running for re-election

Republican Chris Carney was appointed to fill a vacancy is is now running for a full term

Democrat Scott Paul, challenger

Democrat Mike Vrabel, challenger

Sample ballots

Ogdensburg

Franklin

Lafayette

Hamburg