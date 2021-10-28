We asked the candidates: What are the most pressing issues, and how would you handle them?

The Advertiser News North asked the candidates in competitive races for county commissioner and Vernon Township council to submit a statement of 400 words that includes their response to the question: What are the most pressing issues facing the county, or township, and how would you address them?

There are three open seats for Vernon Township Council, each with a four-year term:

John Auberger (A Person, Not A Politician)

Natalie Buccieri (Transparency, Integrity And Honesty)

Andrew Pitsker (Common Sense, Business Oriented, Financially Responsible)

Brian Lynch (Proven Experience Proven Lowered Taxes)

Patrick Rizzuto (Growing Vernon for All the People)

There are two open county commissioner seats, each with a three-year term:

Republican Dawn Fantasia is running for re-election

Republican Chris Carney was appointed to fill a vacancy is is now running for a full term

Democrat Scott Paul, challenger

Democrat Mike Vrabel, challenger

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.

For more information, please see the sample ballot for your town:

Vernon sample ballot

Wantage sample ballot

Sussex Borough sample ballot