We asked the county candidates: What are the most pressing issues, and how would you handle them?

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Sparta, NJ /
| 28 Oct 2021 | 07:08
The Sparta Independent asked the candidates in the competitive race for Sussex County County commissioner to submit a statement of 400 words that includes their response to the question: What are the most pressing issues facing the county, and how would you address them?

There are two open county commissioner seats, each with a three-year term:

Republican Dawn Fantasia is running for re-election

Republican Chris Carney was appointed to fill a vacancy is is now running for a full term

Democrat Scott Paul, challenger

Democrat Mike Vrabel, challenger

For more information, see the Sparta sample ballot.