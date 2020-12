Christmas magical extravaganza! Joy to the world! We need a little Christmas and Bill Lhotsky has done just that. Santa and all his reindeer have been sited flying over his house on Primrose Lane in Vernon Valley Lake. Beautiful Nativity scene, angels, march of the Wooden Soldiers and even Rudolf with his red nose so bright. A feast for the eyes and enjoyment for all! There is no place like home for the holidays! (Photo provided)