Webinar: Covid, vaccines, and the impact on pregnancy

Dr. Thomas Bader will present the latest information on the coronavirus and vaccines and the impact of the virus on pregnancy in a series of virtual, interactive workshops hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency.

The next session will take place on Tuesday, March 22, from 6 to 7 p.m. For log-in details call 973-940-3500.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, women who are pregnant or recently pregnant are more likely to need hospitalization, intensive care, or have other complications from Covid-19 than those who are not pregnant.

In addition, women who contract Covid-19 while pregnant are more likely to experience issues during pregnancy and experience pre-term birth and stillbirth.

Other factors which can increase the risk of severe illness from Covid-19 include underlying medical conditions, age, health inequities, exposure to high numbers of coronavirus cases or low levels of vaccinated people.

“We are pleased to be able to offer this series of informational workshops to those who have questions about Covid-19,” said Project Self-Sufficiency Executive Director Deborah Berry-Toon. “Receiving up-to-date information will allow all of us to make informed choices about our health and the health of our families and ultimately help the entire community.”

Dr. Bader is the Chief Clinical Officer of Hackensack Meridian Health. He previously served as Chief Medical Officer and Attending Physician and Chair of the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology and Crozer-Chester Medical Center. He is board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology.

He completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania as well as a Fellowship in the Robert Wood Johnson Clinical Scholars Program. He received an award for Outstanding Performance in Obstetrics & Gynecology from Georgetown University School of Medicine (1989), the Excellence in Teaching Award from the Association of Professors in Gynecology & Obstetrics (2000), and the Sylvan Eisman Outstanding Primary Care Physician (2007).

Project Self-Sufficiency is a community-based non-profit organization that specializes in services for low-income families in northwestern New Jersey. Additional information is available at projectselfsufficiency.org.

The series is offered free to the public through Zoom. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions at the end of each session.