Webinar: ‘Starting Your Family Tree’

Cathy Moran Hajo will give a webinar about genealogy, hosted by the Mahwah Museum, titled “Starting Your Family Tree” at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23.

From gathering photographs and stories, selecting genealogy tools and platforms, dabbling in DNA, and collaborating with distant cousins, Hajo will take you through the steps of starting work on your family tree. This will be a Zoom presentation with a Q&A afterward.

Hajo is the president and archives director of the Mahwah Museum. She is an historian who works at Ramapo College, directing and editing the Papers of Jane Addams as a freely accessible digital edition. She has a Ph.D in history from New York University and a bachelor of arts from Ramapo College.

The webinar is free but donations to the museum are welcome. Register in advance at mahwahmuseum.org.