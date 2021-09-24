Weichert’s Sparta office recognized for success

Joe McDonald, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that Weichert’s Sparta office and several top-producing sales associates have been recognized for industry success in August.

The Sparta office, which is managed by Andrew Milling, led the Weichert sales region in dollar volume, listings, revenue units and sales for the month. The sales region is comprised of locations throughout Morris, Middlesex, Sussex and Union counties.

Among teams in the region, the team helmed by Christine Tremain led the entire company and the sales region in revenue units for the month. The team also led the sales region for dollar volume, listings and sales. Individually, Catherine Greco shared top honors for the most sales in the region.

In related news, Milling announced his top-producing sales associates at the office level for August. Greco had the most sales, and Dawn Corbo, Dawnice LaFave and Mary Smith tied for the most listings. Among teams in the office, Team Tremain had the most listings and sales for the month.