Will you take the Polar Plunge?

The Delaware River offers tremendous recreational opportunities under the summertime sun. But plucky plungers will tell you it’s pretty awesome in winter too.

Port Jervis will hold its second annual Polar Plunge from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16, at West End Beach, 6 Ferry Street. The co-sponsoring organizations, the Port Jervis Fire Department and Port Jervis Recreation Department, have taken precautions to make sure everyone stays safe during the event. Along with the usual protections, this year’s event will enforce social distancing.

Spaced-apart fire pits await the plungers after they emerge victorious from the water -- which, surprisingly, is often warmer than the air above.

The event will move to Jan. 23 in case the weather proves too severe.

The plunge raises money for the fire department’s Special Operations Team. The cost is $27.45. Register by logging on to runsignup.com/Race/NY/PortJervis/PortPolarPlunge, calling 845-858-4045, or emailing recreationdirector@portjervisny.gov.