x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Win $50 for shopping locally

Shopping. Our shop local sweepstakes has begun. Get in on the fun and you could win $50.

Goshen /
03 Jun 2020 | 09:47
    Win $50 for shopping locally
    One of our first entries. Robin bought a lilac bush from Tom’s Greenhouse in Goshen, N.Y., in honor of her mother. “She liked to bring lilacs in the house on the dining room table. When I went to Tom’s Greenhouse last week, I was looking for colorful flowers to plant. This lilac bush took me by surprise when I saw it,” writes Robin. “I love it and it is growing beautifully. Tom’s Greenhouse had everything I needed to plant it.”

The contest is officially open: we’re rewarding our readers a $50 gift card for shopping locally every week through July.

What qualifies? Anything other than groceries.

Let us know where you shopped, and what you bought this week at our contest page to be automatically entered to win: bit.ly/superlocalshoppers.

The more you enter, the higher your chances are to win. We’ll be awarding a $50 gift card from a local small business to one randomly selected winner each week.

The first winner will be announced in next week’s paper.