Winning at Soho Salon

This week’s Super Local Shopper winner is Danielle August, a reader who is doubly-lucky: she was able to snag an appointment to get her hair done, and she was picked as this week’s winner.

Danielle “was happy to be one of the first customers back to Soho on their first day open since the pandemic closings.”

For your chance to win next week, upload a picture of what you shopped locally to our contest page:

bit.ly/superlocalshoppers

The more you enter, the higher your chances are to win.

Thank you to everyone who shopped local this week:

- Janice Farone took her dog, Tex, to Sparta Pet Shoppe and Spa for a grooming (he got a perfect report card) and picked up some new clothes from Beciga.

- Diane Cutaia picked up some cute new home decor from Bungalow in Port Jervis.

- Lisa Schneider picked up a beautiful clematis from Garden Gate Nursery.

- Nicole Sconzo visited Living Pawsitively for pet food

- Margaret Rumsey got flowers from Devitt’s Nursery and propane from Tractor Supply

- Mary DeBlasio visited Sparta Garden for plants

- Maggie Jirouschek got mini sunflower plants and marigolds from Simply Planted

- Sharon Peterschack picked up some “beautiful begonias” at Sussex Strawberry Farm

- Nini Kaur scooped some yummy treats during a “midweek donut craze” by visiting Daylight Donuts.