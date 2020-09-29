Woman’s Club wins national recognition for sewing machine drive

Last year, the Vernon Township Woman’s Club collected 58 sewing machines for Sewing Peace, a program that teaches women in developing countries how to sew, design, and repair clothing, then provides them with their own sewing machine so they may become financially stable.

The project received Honorable Mention as the Most Creative Project in the International Outreach category from the Greater Federation of Women’s Clubs, an international organization representing 80,000 women.

Woman’s Club Earns National Recognition for Sewing Machine DriveThe , has recognized the (VTWC) for its community sewing machine drive.

‘A sense of pride’

Karen Rothstadt, Vernon Township Woman’s Club International Committee chair, said many local residents have fond memories and emotional attachments to their family heirlooms but were happy to donate sewing machines that were simply collecting dust.

“They felt a sense of pride and fulfillment when they learned that mom’s or grandma’s sewing machine would change the lives of women around the world and help other families create their own stories,” Rothstadt said.

The Vernon club is no longer collecting sewing machines, but anyone who would like to donate may visit P4P.org to find other drop-off dates and locations.

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs is committed to serving as a force for global good by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. The Vernon Township Woman’s Club is an affiliate of the GFWC and the NJ State Federation of Women’s Clubs, and welcomes women of all ages from any town dedicated to volunteerism. For more information visit vtwc.org or call Joan at 973-827-0804.