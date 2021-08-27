YMCA plans Healthy Kids Day

Following a year of social distancing, virtual school, mask wearing and endless hours of screen time, the Sussex County YMCA is hosting their annual Healthy Kids Day on Sept. 18, 2021, from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., encouraging families to take a moment to help kids be kids.

While the in-person event will feature physically distanced activities and be in accordance with CDC and state/local recommendations, the Y aims to provide a carefree day for children, celebrating what makes a kid, a healthy kid.

The event will feature fun activities such as swimming, games for all ages, music, face painting and balloons, arts and crafts, and healthy activities to motivate and teach families how to develop and maintain healthy routines at home. Local businesses and organizations will assist in providing fun activities and resources.

“As adults, we know that 2020 was difficult on so many levels—it’s important to remind ourselves that as much as we try to protect our kids from worry, they faced many of those same difficulties. As communities continue to reopen, the Y is here for families, helping kids recover both physically and mentally from a stress-filled year,” says Corey Brown, Sussex County Y Executive Director. “We believe in the potential of all children, and we strive to help kids find that potential within themselves. When a child is healthy, happy and supported, they can make great things happen.”