Erratic driving leads to DWI arrest

Sparta. On July 27 at approximately 7 p.m, officer Matt Pletcher of the Sparta Police Department was dispatched to the Lafayette Road area of Route 15 for a report of a grey Nissan driving eratically. Pletcher observed the vehicle pass his location and was eventually able to get it stopped. Upon approaching the driver, Krzysztof Grodzicki, 63, of Lafayette, N.J., he suspected that Grodzicki had been consuming alcoholic beverages. Pletcher asked Grodzicki to step out of his vehicle to perform field sobriety tests. Upon completion of the tests, Grodzicki was placed under arrest for DWI and transported to Sparta Police headquarters for processing. He was charged with DWI, Consumption in a Motor Vehicle, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Failure to Stop for Emergency Vehicle. He was advised of a mandatory court appearance and released to a sober adult. Vehicle was impounded for a mandatory 12-hour period.