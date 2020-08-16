Law Enforcement Addiction Recovery Program recognizes ‘Shining Stars’

Each year, the Sussex County Community Law Enforcement Addiction Recovery Program (CLEAR) recognizes community “Shining Stars” who have gone the extra mile to improve program for people affected by substance use disorder to gain access to treatment and recovery support services.

At CLEAR’s July 20 virtual commemorating the fourth anniversary of the program, the following partners were recognized for their contributions:

Sgt. Shaun Fitzgerald

Sgt. Shaun Fitzgerald of the Vernon Police Department has been involved with both CLEAR and Operation Helping Hand. He and other Vernon police officers conducted outreach in the community numerous times to engage people with information about CLEAR. In addition, he gathered a list of residents that could benefit from CLEAR and performed outreach to additional law enforcement partners asking for their assistance. Sgt. Fitzgerald went above and beyond believing that each person engaged is a person that can recover from substance use disorder.

Nancy Scanlan

Nancy Scanlan, multi-media consultant with Comcast, has been involved with outreach for CLEAR for the past couple of years. She has attended meetings, offering outreach ideas and then following through with those ideas out in the community. Scalan has worked to have CLEAR messages broadcasted on regular “crawls” of the local weather station in an effort to inform the community about where to call when faced with a substance use concern.

Bruce Tomlinson

Bruce Tomlinson, the recently retired editor of the New Jersey Herald, has worked to do outreach by creating CLEAR ads regularly published in the NJH to advise the community about what CLEAR is and how to access services. The newspaper ads are full page and in full color, usually on a back page, creating a vivid awareness about CLEAR in our community. The continued support from the NJH has truly assisted in getting the word out about CLEAR.

“The CLEAR Program sincerely thanks Shaun, Nancy and Bruce for being this year’s very special ‘Shining Stars!’” says the announcement. “CLEAR appreciates your support and commitment to the work being done to help Sussex County individuals and their families as they find a path to recovery.”

To become involved, volunteer, or learn more about The CLEAR Program, visit clearprogram.org . To show support for CLEAR, join by texting CHANGING57 to 71777.

If you or a loved one is struggling with substance use, CLEAR encourages you to pick up the phone and get help by texting or calling 1-844-SC-CLEAR.