Motor vehicle crash results in DWI arrest

A 59-year-old Sparta man is facing multiple charges after Sparta police investigated a two-car crash on West Shore Trail on May 26.

David Bauer was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving with an expired driver’s license, driving with a windshield instruction and failure to keep right.

Police said they determined that Bauer crossed over into the opposite lane of travel and struck a black Mazda CX, being driven by Maria Oliveira, 53, of Vernon.

Oliveira’s vehicle also had two family members as passengers, a 76-year-old female and an 8-year-old female. Both had complaints of pain, but neither wished to be treated. Upon further investigation, it was determined that Mr. Bauer had recently consumed alcoholic beverages prior to the accident.

He was transported to Sparta Police Headquarters to perform Field Sobriety tests. He was advised of a mandatory court appearance and released to a sober adult. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage and were towed from the accident scene.