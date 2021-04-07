Port Jervis man charged in one of the city’s biggest-ever drug busts

Police officers arrested a 30-year-old Port Jervis, N.Y., man after seizing thousands of packets of narcotics from his residence.

On March 31, Richard McInturff was arraigned before Orange County Court Judge Hyun Chin Kim on an indictment that he operated for a year as a major drug trafficker.

On March 18, the Port Jervis City Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Group executed a search warrant at McInturff’s Port Jervis residence, according to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler. Officers seized 27 ounces of suspected heroin packaged for sale (7,658 packets), and recovered another 3,500 packets of suspected heroin during the course of the investigation. Also seized were $2,000 in cash and a scale of the type commonly used to weigh narcotics when they are being packaged for sale.

McInturff is alleged to have acted as the “director” of a “controlled substance organization,” which between March 18, 2020, and March 18, 2021, trafficked in controlled substances, including heroin and fentanyl, that brought in more than $75,000 in sales, Hoovler said.

“This is a very significant seizure of narcotics, one of the largest in the history of Port Jervis and underscores the magnitude of the opioid epidemic,” said Hoovler.

In 2009, New York enacted a major trafficker law to more severely penalize what the legislature referred to at the time as “drug kingpins.” McInturff faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

After his arraignment, McInturff allegedly tried to flee by pushing Port Jervis police officers, who were able to prevent the escape after a struggle.

Bail was set for $1 million cash, or a $2 million secured bond, or a $3.5 million partially secured bond. McInturff’s next scheduled court appearance is on April 21.

Hoovler commended the City of Port Jervis Police Department, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Group, the Sussex County New Jersey Prosecutor’s Office and Narcotic Task Force, and the New Jersey State Police for their work on the investigation.

Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden commended his police officers and the other law enforcement agencies that assisted. “If you see something, say something,” he told the public. “If you suspect illicit narcotic activity is occurring in your neighborhood, please contact the Port Jervis Police Department’s confidential tips line at 845-858-4003.”