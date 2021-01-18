Sparta Police blotter

Speeding spurs drug arrest

Sparta. On Jan. 5 at approximately 8:15 p.m., Sparta Police officer Jonathan Poon observed a blue four-door Chevrolet speeding 88 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone on Route 15 north.

After stopping the vehicle, Poon smelled marijuana within the interior. He asked the driver, Ian Ullman, 52, of Manhattan about the smell. Ullman stated that he does not smoke marijuana. A search of the vehicle turned up several marijuana cigarettes, traces of cocaine, a small amount of methamphetamine, ecstasy pills, a hallucinogenic mushroom, and drug paraphernalia.

Ullman was placed under arrest and transported to Sparta Police headquarters for processing. He was charged wit Possession of Narcotics, Possession of Marijuana, Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS) in a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Speeding, Careless Driving, Failure to Exhibit Documents, and Windshield Obstruction.

He was advised of a mandatory court appearance and released.