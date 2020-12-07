Sparta Police blotter

Suspicious parked vehicle leads to DWI arrest

On Dec. 5 at approximately 7 p.m., Sparta Police officer Brian Porter was dispatched to a residence on Glen Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle, bearing a Pennsylvania registration, parked in the resident’s driveway.

Porter spoke with the homeowner who confirmed she did not know anyone from Pennsylvania who would park in her driveway. Porter peered into the vehicle, a blue Honda mini-van, and observed a white middle-aged male sleeping in the driver’s seat. Porter knocked on the vehicle window and woke the driver, Jerome Weathersby, 52, of Greentown, Pa., who attempted to roll his window down but could not figure out how to do so.

Porter opened the driver-side door and made contact with Weathersby. Once the door was open, Porter detected the odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from within the compartment of the vehicle. When asked why he was parked in this driveway, he stated that he was in his own driveway. Once Weathersby realized he was not home, he stated that he pulled over to take a nap. When asked if he had consumed any alcoholic beverages, he stated he had a couple of “Jack and Cokes.”

Weathersby was given field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest at the conclusion of the tests. He was transported to Sparta Police headquarters to be processed.

After the completion of the breath-testing paperwork, Weathersby was charged with Driving While Intoxicated. He was advised of a mandatory court appearance and released to a sober adult. His vehicle was impounded for a mandatory 12-hour period as per New Jersey law.

Driver arrested for DWI on school grounds

On Nov. 17 at approximately 1:30 p.m., the Sparta Police received complaints regarding a grey Subaru doing donuts in the parking lot of Reverend Brown School. Witnesses reported that the vehicle left the parking lot and headed towards Sagamore Trail.

Police officer Taylor May made contact with the driver, Corey Hudson, 21, of Oak Ridge, who attempted to flee through the woods behind a residence. May ordered Hudson to come out of the woods, and he ultimately complied. Once back in the driveway, May detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage on Hudson’s breath and also observed him to be unsteady on his feet.

When asked about doing field sobriety tests, Hudson became agitated and initially stated that he was not doing any tests, but decided to do the tests. After completion of the tests, Hudson was placed under arrest and transported to Sparta Police headquarrters for processing.

After completion of breath testing, Hudson was charged with Obstruction of Justice, Disorderly Conduct, Driving While Intoxicated (DWI), DWI in a School Zone, Reckless Driving, and Open Container of Alcohol in Motor Vehicle. He was advised of a mandatory court appearance and released to a sober adult.

Wrong-way driver arrested for DWI

On Nov. 21 at approximately 10:30 p.m., the Sparta Police received a call pertaining to a green VW travelling north in the southbound lanes of Route 15. The vehicle was located and safely stopped by police.

The driver stated that she became lost after leaving a friend’s house in Jefferson Township. Police officer Erick Finley took over the moto vehicle investigation and determined that the driver, Caterina Alfieri, 36, of Sparta had operated her vehicle after consuming alcoholic beverages. Upon completion of field sobriety tests, Alfieri was transported to Sparta Police headquarters to be processed.

After breath testing was completed, Alfieri was charged with Driving While Intoxicated (DWI), Careless Driving, and Driving the Wrong Way on a One-Way Street. Alfieri was advised of a mandatory court appearance and released to a sober adult. The vehicle was impounded for a mandatory 12-hour period.