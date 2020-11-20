Sparta Police blotter

Cracked tail light leads to marijuana arrest

Sparta. On Nov. 3 at approximately 9 a.m., Sparta police officer Steven Guido stopped a black Honda Accord travelling north on Route 15 for a cracked tail light. Upon approaching the vehicle, Guido observed six occupants in the vehicle. While speaking with the driver, Juan Reyes-Chavez of Newark, N.J., Guido smelled marijuana coming from within the vehicle. When asked about the odor, Reyes-Chavez admitted to smoking marijuana in his vehicle. Guido observed a clear Ziplock containing marijuana in the driver’s door and asked Reyes-Chavez to turn it over. A search of the driver, passengers, and the vehicle resulted in the arrests of two of the vehicle’s passengers, Michael Ramos, 19, of Newark and Donald Stevenson, 27, of Moriches, N.Y. The arrestees were transported to Sparta Police headquarters for processing. Juan Reyes-Chavez was charged with Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Maintenance of Lamps, Driving While Suspended, Unregistered Motor Vehicle, and Controlled Dangerous Substance in a Motor Vehicle. Stevenson was charged with Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Failure to Wear Seatbelt. Ramos was charged with Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Failure to Wear Seatbelt. All men were advised of mandatory court appearances and released.

Dark headlight leads to heroin arrest

On Nov. 8 at approximately 1:35 a.m., Sparta Police officer Thomas Herd observed a grey Ford Taurus travelling northbound on Woodport Road, with the driver side headlight out. Officer Herd began following the vehicle and stopped it on Tomahawk Trail. As Officer Herd approached the vehicle to speak with the driver, Shawn Hopper, 48, of Hackensack, N.J., and his front-seat passenger, Danielle Gardner, 39, of Garfield, N.J., he observed signs that both occupants were under the influence of a narcotic substance. Officer Herd observed a clear plastic baggie on the passenger floor and a glass crack stem on the driver’s seat. Officer Herd radioed for backup assistance, and both occupants were removed from the vehicle. Hopper had additional drug paraphernalia on his person and Gardner possessed 39 wax folds of heroin stamped “Only Fans,” 12 hypodermic needles, and various drug paraphernalia. Both were placed under arrest and transported to Sparta Police headquarters for processing. Hopper was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Controlled Dangerous Substance in a Motor Vehicle, Maintenance of Lamps, and Driving While Suspended. He was advised of a mandatory court appearance and released. Gardner was charged with Possession of Heroin and Narcotic Pills, Possession of Hypodermic Needles, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Because she has five active warrants totaling $6,000 from five Bergen County towns, Gardner’s charges were put on a warrant, and she was transported and lodged in the Morris County Jail, where she will await her first appearance.

Red light violation leads to DWI arrest

On Nov. 12 at approximately midnight, Sparta Police officer Brian Porter was travelling north on Woodport Road. As he approached the intersection of Woodport and Sparta Avenue, he observed a black Lincoln MKZ coming from the jughandle go through the red light. Upon stopping the vehicle and approaching it, he detected the odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from the vehicle. He asked the driver, John Borduin, 41, of Augusta, N.J., if he had consumed any alcoholic beverages during the evening, and Borduin stated he had two drinks at dinner. Officer Porter asked Borduin to step out of his vehicle to perform field sobriety tests. Upon completion of testing, he was placed under arrest for DWI and transported to Sparta Police headquarters for processing. After breath testing was completed, Borduin was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Careless Driving, and Fail to Stop on Red. He was advised of a mandatory court appearance and released to a sober adult. The vehicle was impounded for a mandatory 12-hour period.