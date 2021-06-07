x
Sussex County has five new sheriff’s officers

Newton. Sussex County Sheriff Michael F. Strada welcomed Brian Gallagher, Jesse Bambrick, Khanai Powell, Mark Bollmann, and Justin Bellis in a ceremony last week.

| 07 Jun 2021 | 04:10
    From left: Sheriff’s Officer Powell, Sheriff’s Officer Bellis, Sheriff Strada, Sheriff’s Officer Bambrick, Sheriff’s Officer Bollmann, Sheriff’s Officer Gallagher (Photo provided)
Sussex County Sheriff Michael F. Strada announced the hire of five new officers in the Bureau of Law Enforcement.

At a ceremony held at the Sheriff’s Emergency Operations Center last week, Strada administered the oath of office to the following new officers:

Brian Gallagher

Brian Gallagher is a lifelong resident of Sussex County and a 2011 graduate of Wallkill Valley Regional High School. He attended both Sussex County Community College and Stockton University, where he received a baccalaureate degree in criminal justice.

An eight-year veteran of the New Jersey Army National Guard, where he continues to serve as a combat engineer, Gallagher is also a graduate of the 96th Morris County Police Academy Basic Police Class.

Following a brief period of field training instruction, he will be assigned to the Courthouse Security and Prisoner Transport Unit.

Jesse Bambrick

Jesse Bambrick is a 2008 graduate of Kittatinny Regional High School. He holds an associates of arts degree in criminal justice from Sussex County Community College, where he graduated in 2011.

Bambrick is a nine-year veteran of the New Jersey Army National Guard, where he continues to serve as a team leader of an infantry squad. He is also a graduate of the 96th Morris County Police Academy Basic Police Class. While attending the academy, he placed second in marksmanship among his fellow recruits.

Following a brief period of field training instruction, Bambrick will be assigned to the Courthouse Security and Prisoner Transport Unit.

Khanai Powell

Khanai Powell is a lifelong resident of Sussex County and a 2014 graduate of the Sussex County Technical School. He earned a baccalaureate degree from Montclair University, where his major concentration was in psychology and minor concentration was in criminal justice.

A New Jersey Army National Guard veteran, Powell is also a graduate of the 96th Morris County Police Academy Basic Police Class. While attending the academy, he received the Physical Training Award for demonstrating athletic excellence amongst his peers.

Following a brief period of field training instruction, Powell will be assigned to the Courthouse Security and Prisoner Transport Unit.

Mark Bollmann

Mark Bollmann is a 2012 graduate of Sussex County Technical School and also studied at Sussex County Community College. He is a nine-year veteran of the New Jersey Army National Guard, where he continues to serve as a combat engineer. Bollmann is a graduate of the 96th Morris County Police Academy Basic Police Class.

Following a brief period of field training instruction, he will be assigned to the Courthouse Security and Prisoner Transport Unit.

Justin Bellis

Justin Bellis is a lifelong resident of Sussex County and a 2011 graduate of High Point Regional High School. He also studied at Sussex County Community College.

He is a 10-year veteran of the Frankford Township Volunteer Fire Department, where he continues to serve as a firefighter. Bellis has also previously served as a 911 operator and emergency dispatcher in the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center.

Bellis is a graduate of the 96th Morris County Police Academy Basic Police Class.

Following a brief period of field training instruction, he will be assigned to the Courthouse Security and Prisoner Transport Unit.