Sussex County Prosecutor's Office

Jan. 24

John A. Zaccaro, 46 of Little Falls, was sentenced to 180 days at the Morris County Correctional Facility. He must also undergo DNA testing and pay mandatory fines and fees.

He pleaded guilty on Oct. 22, 2019, to Operating a motor vehicle during a period of license suspension, a fourth-degree crime. Zaccaro admitted to operating, crashing and abandoning a motor vehicle in Hardyston during a period of suspension.

Feb. 5

James A. Martin, age 53, of Pocono Lake, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to second degree eluding, third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance, fourth-degree driving while Suspended for a second or subsequent DWI and to a motor vehicle summons of driving while intoxicated.

Sentencing is presently scheduled for March 21, 2020.

The defendant admitted that in November when Stanhope Police effectuated a motor vehicle stop and pulled him over, he waited until the officer left his patrol vehicle and then took off and sped away at a high rate of speed putting other people in danger. He admitted operating his vehicle erratically, damaging it and eventually he stopped. He also admitted to being in possession of cocaine, that he was driving while suspended for previous DWIs and was under the influence at the time.

Feb. 7

Larry Martin, 39 of Wanaque, was sentenced to 36 months of probation. He was ordered to complete 75 hours of community service work, submit a DNA sample, make restitution of $7,203 and pay fines and fees totaling $155.

He pleaded guilty on Dec. 23, 2019, to fraudulent use of a credit card, a third-degree crime.

The defendant used a company issued credit card to make personal purchases between April and September 2019.

Fernando Diaz, 39, of Newton, was sentenced to three years in the New Jersey State Prison and Parole Supervision for Life. He must also register for Megan’s Law and pay $1550 in court fines and fees.

He pleaded guilty on Oct. 22, 2019, to endangering the welfare of a child, a crime of the third degree and contempt, a crime of the fourth degree.

The defendant engaged in sexual conduct with a nine year old child on multiple occasions. He also violated a court ordered restraining order prohibiting him from returning to the victim’s residence.