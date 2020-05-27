Questions about camping, bikes, dogs and more answered in updated park regs

Where can I go camping? Where can I park my car for an overnight backpacking trip? Am I allowed to have a campfire? Do I need a permit to hold an event in the park? Which park trails allow bicycles? Where can I go with my dog?

All these questions, and more, are answered in a recently updated document titled: Superintendent’s Compendium of Designations, Closures, Permit Requirements, and Other Restrictions for Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area and the Middle Delaware National Scenic and Recreational River.

Chief Ranger Eric Lisnik said little has changed from the previous version of the compendium. However, the 2020 version includes updates on area closures and expands the size of the area in which firewood can be collected at designated river and group campsites.

The compendium is a good place to start when planning a trip to the park,” Lisnik said. “Knowing what is allowed and where you can go to do certain activities is an important part of planning a safe and fun national park visit.”

The compendium is available at nps.gov/dewa/learn/management/compendium.htm. For those without internet access, hard copies are available by calling the superintendent’s office at 570-426-2418.