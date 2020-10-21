Route 739 section to be closed this weekend

State Route 739 will be closed between Pine Crest Road and Abbey Lane in Delaware Township, with a short-term detour in place beginning on Friday, Oct. 23, at 4:30 p.m. and reopening on Monday, Oct. 26, by 6 a.m. Contractors will be working 24 hours a day during the short-term detour.

This pipe replacement work, which has been rescheduled because of inclement weather, is being done over the weekend to minimize disruptions to schools and bus routes in this area.

The detour route is as follows:

● SR 739 North: Right onto SR 2001 (Milford Road), Left onto SR 2006 (Log Tavern Road) to SR 739.

● SR 739 South: Left onto SR 2006 (Log Tavern Road), Right onto SR 2001 (Milford Road) to SR 739.

Intermittent single lane closures will also be necessary to complete the work beginning Monday, Oct. 26, through Friday, Oct. 30.

Motorists should use caution and seek an alternate route when traveling in the area.

For more information on PennDOT activities in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties visit penndot.gov/District4.