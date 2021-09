Vernon. Junior quarterback Derek Lazier led the Vikings on the offensive side, completing 13 of 23 passes for 117 yards and 2 TD’s in their 23-7 win over Lenape Valley, said William Foley, director of athletics for the Vernon Township School District.

Senior Linebacker John Kowalski led the Vikings on defense by making 9 total tackles in their win over Lenape Valley.

He had 2 sacks, 2 tackles for losses, a forced fumble, had a fumble recovery and a recorded sack for a safety.