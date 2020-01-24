Workers to lose hundreds from paychecks this year to fund Murphy’s progressive agenda

Senator Steve Oroho warned New Jersey workers that they should expect smaller paychecks in the New Year due to the governor’s expansion of several benefit programs.

“People should understand that the expansion of the paid family leave and temporary disability programs the administration has touted are anything but free,” said Oroho (R-24). “They come at a significant cost, and taxpayers are left holding the bag. Some New Jerseyans will pay nearly $500 more this year. The governor never told people it would cost that much.”

The impact on taxpayers was outlined in “Here’s how much you’re paying for big expansion of N.J. family leave, temporary disability,” a report on NJ.com.

Under the new rates that went into effect on Jan. 1, workers will pay up to $350 for the increased family leave insurance, and up to $215 for expanded temporary disability. Previously, the maximum payroll deduction for both programs combined was $86 annually.

“That’s real money to families already struggling to afford the heaviest taxes in the nation,” Oroho lamented. “This is just more proof the governor isn’t being completely honest with the public about the real cost of implementing his progressive agenda.”