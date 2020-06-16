A coronavirus poem

We live in a scary world today

It’s different than before

No more hugs kissing

Our happiness gone away

Like never before

The virus has taken our loved ones away

Families suffering

Like never before

The fear of the unknown has arrived

The worry of what will happen

Tomorrow to you and me

Coronavirus on our minds

Coronavirus everywhere

Our lives in danger

Like never before

We practice social distancing every day

To keep the virus at bay

As we shop in different ways

Were asked to stay at home

Like never before

When will this virus ever go away?

But I promise I’ll love and pray

For everyone suffering

Every day.

David P. Carroll

New York, N.Y.

Author’s note: It’s not about me, it’s for everyone who’s passed away and suffering from this horrible coronavirus disease. My friend has died from the coronavirus. That’s why I wrote it.