Are Oroho, Space and Wirths aware there is a pandemic?

Oroho, Space and Wirths, our republican representatives in the New Jersey House and Senate, “chided Governor Murphy’s decision to make masks mandatory when schools reopen in September, calling it unnecessary and disappointing.”

WHAT? Are you three elected officials aware that there is a pandemic devastating the world as we speak, devastating our country as you three spew this garbage that wearing masks should be left to the parents to decide? You doctor’s in sheep’s clothing talk about Covid 19 when you say “we know children are the least at risk for this virus and the most at risk to the long-term negative effects on mental health that all mandates could cause.” Will one of you 3 wanna-be-doctors like to tell your constituents where you get your information from?

70% of the American public have been vaccinated, that the vaccines have been very effective against the Covid 19 virus, that the majority of infections today are the result of the variant DELTA virus and those spreading the virus are predominantly UNVACCINATED people- in all probability, the same people whose children will be attending school in September. Are you three public representatives aware that the Delta virus is spreading rapidly across the U.S. and IS affecting children to the point where hospitals in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, etc. report that their adult and pediatric ICU beds ARE OVERFLOWING and patients are being turned away.

As elected representatives you take an oath to preserve and protect the constitution and the people you SERVE. You have some nerve chiding Governor Murphy when he is the one trying desperately to save our children’s lives. Masks save lives. Start doing your jobs.

Peter Compa

Wantage