As Covid cases take off in Pike County, we must redouble our efforts to stay safe

An Open Letter to our Pike County Neighbors:

Pike County has much to be proud of concerning our response to the Covid pandemic. We have worked together as a community to raise awareness, reduce transmission, and provide care for those affected by the virus itself as well as by the economic consequences of the shutdown.

Our effective response — which has included cooperative efforts between governmental, public health, business, and community leadership — has enabled us to safely open our schools and businesses. We are fortunate that Pike County’s Covid transmission rate has at times been one of the lowest of any county in Pennsylvania.

However, we also are conscious that Covid transmission rates are rising across the country; Pennsylvania has recently recorded more new cases than at any time since the beginning of the pandemic. Cases in Pike County have risen substantially in recent days.

With cold weather, we will be spending more time indoors. The holidays will bring out-of-town visitors and celebrations with families and friends. Both factors will exponentially heighten the risk of Covid transmission.

That’s why we are asking every person in Pike County, every resident, employee or visitor, to join us in redoubling our efforts to prevent transmission.

What we do in the next few weeks and months may well determine how many more people in Pike County will get infected with Covid, how many will die from it and whether or not our businesses and schools will be able to stay open through the winter or face a renewed lockdown.

That means it is imperative that we:

● Wear masks or face coverings including outdoors when around others

● Socially distance, indoors and outdoors

● Avoid enclosed spaces for extended periods of time

●Wash our hands frequently

● Get a flu immunization

● Maintain awareness

Please join us in committing to keep Pike County safe. Thank you.

November 7, 2020

(Sign-on list still in formation)

Pike County Commissioners: Matthew M. Osterberg, Ronald R. Schmalzle, and Steven R. Guccini

Delaware Valley School District Superintendent John Bell

East Stroudsburg Area School District Superintendent Dr. William R. Riker

Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau President/CEO Chris Barrett

Milford Mayor Sean Strub

Milford Borough Councilmembers: Frank Tarquinio, Joseph Dooley, Susie Lyddon, Luke Turano, and Adriane Wendell

Milford Borough Public Safety Committee members: Annette Haar and Dr. Doug Manion

Milford Borough Police Chief Matt McCormack

Milford Borough Emergency Coordinator Dave Ruby

Milford Borough Recreation Committee & Music in the Park Coordinator Michael Zimmerman

Porter Township Supervisors: Cheryl Schmitt, Kathy Otting, and Terri Koch

Porter Township Auditor George Schmitt

Lackawaxen Township Supervisor Jeffrey A. Shook

Milford Township Supervisor Penney Luhrs

Delaware Township Supervisor Jane Neufeld

Tafton Fire Chief Tafton EMS 1st Lieutenant Michael Miller

Pike County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

Pike County Historical Society and Museum

Pike County Public Library Executive Director Rose Chiocchi

Greater Pike Community Foundation board members: James Pedranti, Rosann Kalish, Maleyne Syracuse, Omar Brown, Christa Caceres, Edsson Whitney, Kurt Mackey, Ann Morey, Maryanne Monte, Maggie Niles, Tim Smith, and Sean Strub

The Rev. Van A. Bankston, Good Shepherd Episcopal Church

The Rev. Kaleigh Tomich Corbett, Milford United Methodist Church

The Rev. Canon Elizabeth R. Geitz, Good Shepherd Sustainable Learning Foundation

Dr. Robert A. Ollar, Ph.d, Director of Research, TBD Support Network, Inc and Clinical Assistant Professor of Neurology, New York Medical College

Drs. Richard and Marina Buckley, MilfordMD, Cosmetic Dermatology, Surgery & Laser Center

Sue Doty Lloyd, Publisher, Pike County Dispatch

Lewis J. Critelli, President and CEO, Wayne Bank

John Kiesendahl, Chairman, The Dime Bank, Director, Wallenpaupack Area School District, Director, Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau

Justin Genzlinger, Settlers Hospitality Group

Megan Strub, EVP, Fauchere Hospitality Inc.

Davis R. Chant, Tamara Chant, Patty Tomaszewski and Audrey Lanham, Chant Real Estate

Bradley Kiesendahl, Owner and President, Woodloch Pines Inc.

Bridget & Steve Gelderman, East Shore Lodging/Gresham’s Landing/Wallenpaupack Boat Tours & Rentals

Ladora “Lori” Phillips, Ski Big Bear at Masthope Mountain and Costa’s Family Fun Park

June Carrozza, Masthope Mountain Community

Rachel & Johnny Waszczak, director/owner, Camp Oneka

Duncan Barger, director, Camp Shohola for Boys

Krista Gromalski & Sandy Long, Co-founders, Heron’s Eye Communications

Golden Fish Gallery

Sharon Travis, owner, Fantasy Tours & Cruises

Robert Ruiz, MBA, director, Pike County Human Services and Transportation

Julia & David Barol, Sparkomatic Café and Talkhouse

Janine Zinn, Earthly Treasures

Jen Murphy, Jen Murphy Fitnessss

Arlene Quirk, Keller Williams Real Estate

Dawn Marie & Nick Dillon, Breathless Raw Live Juice Bar

Ambience Furniture & Gifts

Diana & Mario Vukel

Jenny L. Chiapparelli, LMT, BCTMB

Bonnie Crellin

Bob Guccione Jr.

Michael H. McKean

Nancy Schoenleber

Scott Aronin

Celeste & Chuck O’Neil

Robert Keiber

Carol Witschel

Peggy Owens

Will Voelkel & Jay Lozada

Bill Cohen

Jeffrey Stocker, American Readers Theatre

Christa Caceres, President, Monroe County NAACP

Kurt Mackey, Board Chair, Pike County Public Library Board Chair, Morgan Stanley Executive Director

Liz Steen, Milford Garden Club

Pike Artworks, Inc./Milford Readers & Writers Festival board members: Edson Whitney, Rocco & Barbara Zappile, and Judy White

Amy Ferris, Pike Artworks Inc./Milford Readers & Writers Festival board member

Ken Ferris

Pike County Democratic Committee Chair Jay Tucker

Elaine Tucker

Delaware Valley Action

Debi Shaw, Secretary, Pike County Democratic Committee

Kevin Shaw, Palmyra Township Democratic Committee

Kindred Spirits Arts Programs Director Yosif Feigelson

Johanna LjungQvist-Brinson, Delaware Dancers

Pamela Chergotis, Editor, The Pike County Courier