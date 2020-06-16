Biden is a hypocrite

To the Editor:

Another case of double standard by a Democrat. This time it’s Joe Biden. Biden complains that Trump played golf on May 24, 2020, while people were dying during this pandemic. Where was his outrage when his boss Obama played eight rounds of golf at Martha’s Vineyard while the people in Louisiana were being flooded in August of 2016? Over 20,000 had to be rescued by the Coast Guard and 70,000 had to register for Federal Disaster Assistance. As the Washington Times wrote in their headline “Obama puts vacation above American people amid deadly Louisiana flooding.”

Richard J. Swiss

Ogdensburg, N.J.