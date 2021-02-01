Board of Elections thanks all who helped to make the mail-in vote of 2020 a success

To the Editor:

The Sussex County Board of Elections completed the last of its duties for last November 2020’s election just before the start of the holidays. With the start of 2021, we are taking a moment to thank the myriad number of offices and individuals who helped us to count the votes timely, to complete a number of related tasks, and to conduct a successful audit of the election results, thereby ensuring the integrity of the election process here in Sussex County.

The help that we received came from a number of sources. Those helping us included Sylvia Petillo, then director, and the rest of the county commissioners, who provided the financial resources and access to staff to conduct an unprecedented all mail-in ballot general election; Jeff Parrott, the county clerk, whose staff helped us on a daily basis for weeks at a time; the New Jersey Army National Guard, which assigned nine National Guard members to help us on a daily basis with the processing of ballots; and the numerous poll workers who also helped us. Lastly, we wish to thank our office staff for their dedication and hard work during the general election.

All of these offices and individuals made it their priority to help us during the election, and we thank them for that assistance and civic mindedness, knowing that words are not enough to express our gratitude.

The Sussex County Board of Elections