Conservatives and liberals both skew current events to meet their far right and far left agendas

To the Editor:

A recent opinion letter seems to indicate that only Republican and conservative media outlets provide misinformation. That couldn’t be further from the truth.

Let me start by saying do not confuse opinion shows as news shows. They are only for entertainment and should be viewed as such. Both conservatives and liberals have plenty of outrageous opinions skewing their views of current events to meet their far right and far left agendas.

Let’s discuss specifically the mainstream news media such as CBS, NBC, ABC and CNN. For the last six years there has been a concerted effort to both propagate misinformation and to suppress true stories that do not fit their narrative. There are way too many instances for me to name them all and go into detail, but I will mention a few.

The best example is the Hunter Biden laptop story. This story has now been proven to be true but was suppressed by the mainstream media and called Russian misinformation. Twitter and Facebook banned all references to this story. If all the facts concerning this story were reported by the mainstream media, there is a significant chance the 2020 presidential election would have had a different result.

During Trump’s presidency mainstream media stories about Trump were 95% negative and only 5% positive. Talk about manipulation. The mainstream media had a non-stop campaign of misinformation claiming Trump was colluding with Russia. How many are aware of Joe Biden and Hunter Biden’s profitable deals with Russia, China and the Ukraine? Those stories were all suppressed.

Then there is the misrepresentation of the voting laws put in place in Georgia. The media would have you believe these laws were racist, yet they are more liberal than the voting laws in many Democratic run states. What about the way the crisis at the southern border is being covered; or should I say not covered/suppressed.

I should also mention the completely unfair treatment given to Nick Sandmann and Kyle Rittenhouse. Many reading this will still not come to grips with the reality of the liberal bias and manipulation in mainstream media.

For those people Mark Twain said it best. “It’s easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled.” As for the outspoken far right conservative Republican politicians, they all have their equals on the other side of the political spectrum. The old adage lives true, “In a democracy, the people get the government they deserve.”

Tom Finocchio

Sussex