Coronavirus Envy

Coronavirus over half-a-million dead,

A sinister milestone all humans dread.

But hospital numbers and death rates declining,

With vaccine distributions inclining.

Immunizations for all is the mission,

Over three-hundred million arms imposition.

Everyone wants the vaccination today,

But health priorities established set the way.

But anxiety, stress, and even envy,

Permeate our Darwinian society.

Our human brain’s “default mode network” takes control,

To know this wisdom is our heart and soul goal.

So be patient, pause and supportive of all,

Compassion in adversity to end this pall.

Bill Kibildis

Sparta