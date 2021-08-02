Coronavirus Variants

On the brink of strategic victory,

But coronavirus tactics cause anxiety.

Attack with a multitude of variants,

The Delta, Brazil and African miscreants.

This war the vaccines would winningly command,

And with health protocols illness countermand.

But these variants have cohort saboteurs,

No mask, no distance human provocateurs.

This virus and human alliance paradox,

Such phenomena in life are unorthodox.

Both struggling against each other to defeat,

While seeking victory in unwitting retreat.

“Divide and conquer” but to win or lose?

Such wisdom only for The Spiritual Muse.

George Kibildis

Sparta