To the Editor:

I have never been more proud of my Midwestern roots than when I saw Mayor Frey in Minneapolis vehemently indignant about the blatant murder of George Floyd, seeing the numbers of whites involved in the demonstrations, and when the manslaughter charge for the perpetrator was suggested, and the proposal to charge the accompanying police thugs was mentioned.

It’s decades-overdue decency in the United States.

Marilyn Chapman

Sparta, N.J.