Disappointed in Gottheimer

I was so disappointed that I couldn't have met with Josh Gottheimer at Howard's swearing-in ceremony. I wanted so much to ask Josh something like, "Where have you been?"

I was very upset that he was hiding out during the impeachment process. I was really disappointed that he didn't tell Nancy "No" by joining the other Republican congressmen from New Jersey. What a travesty of justice and lack of support for our president. He could have settled it by becoming an Independent.

The impeachment is so phony (and he knows it) that it makes him look weak-minded, insecure and silly. Apprehension is not a positive attribute for a congressmen. Where is his backbone?

Duane M. Paul

Glenwood